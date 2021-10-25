TAMUC – Sports

Hebert received Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

COMMERCE – They named Texas A&M University-Commerce libero Lyric Hebert Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) played as the libero in Friday night’s win for the Lions on the road at No. 4 Angelo State. Hebert had 26 digs in the five-set match and held the Rambelles a hitting percentage of .083 in their first home loss since 2018.

The junior had a total of 49 digs on an average of 4.9 digs per set this past weekend. She is seventh in the LSC, with an average of 4.66 digs per set. Although Hebert had three service aces this past weekend, she is 10th in the LSC with an average of 0.33 aces per set.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week through the remainder of the academic year.

2021-22 Under Armour Student-Athletes of the Week Sep. 22 Alex Speer, Men’s Cross Country Sep. 27 Leslie Campuzano, Soccer Oct. 4 Celeste Vela , Volleyball Oct. 11 Cora Welch, Soccer Oct. 18 Dominique Ramsey, Football Oct. 25 Lyric Hebert , Volleyball

Lion Football forces five takeaways en route to a 15-3 win over West Texas A&M.

CANYON – Behind a safety, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a muffed punt recovery, and a blocked punt from its defense, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team handed West Texas A&M a 15-3 loss at Buffalo Stadium on Saturday night.

For the fourth game in a row, the Lion defense kept its opponent under 250 yards, allowing 225 yards on Saturday night.

The Lions improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in Lone Star Conference action with three conference contests remaining. The loss drops the Buffaloes to 4-4 on the season and 3-2 in LSC play.

In the first half, the Lions allowed less than 100 yards of offense, Celestin Haba (Columbia, S.C.) recovered a fumble, and a punt blocked by J.T. Smith (Klein Oak). As a result, the Lion defense secured the first points of the night at the 7:48 mark of the first quarter.

The Buffaloes’ quarterback, Nick Gerber, threw an incomplete pass from the end zone, which was ruled as intentional grounding by the officials, thus resulting in a safety.

The Lion offense’s first chance for six points came up short on its first drive of the night due to a fumble right at the goal line. The Buffaloes took over just outside their end zone and ended the drive on the safety.

In the first half, Jake Viquez (Rockwall) went 1 for 3 in three field-goal attempts but drilled a 40-yard kick in the first quarter to give the Lions a 5-0 lead. Neither team scored in the second quarter, and the Lions took a 5-0 lead into the locker room.

On their first drive of the second half, the Lions received the ball at their 40-yard line. The Lions marched down the field for a touchdown. Miklo Smalls (Plano East) connected to Matt Childers (Henderson) twice on the drive for 19 yards, Chance Cooper (Leander – Rouse) caught a pass for 10 yards, and Carandal Hale (Greenville) rushed for two yards on the drive to set up the Lions inside the Buffaloes’ 10-yard line.

Smalls rushed to the right side for a touchdown on the second and fourth from the nine-yard line, his third rushing touchdown of the season. Smalls threw for 186 yards in the air on 21 for 38 passing and threw an interception as well.

Viquez bounced back from his two misses in the first half and gave the Lions a 15-3 lead going into the fourth quarter with a 42-yard field goal in the Lions’ last drive of the third quarter.

A drive that started on its 36-yard line after the field goal by Viquez, West Texas A&M made its way into Lion territory, but an interception by D’Angelo Ellis (Cy Ridge) stalled the drive with seven minutes and 50 seconds left in the game.

After a punt by the Lions, the Buffaloes started their next drive with 3:54 left in the game and made it into A&M-Commerce territory, but an interception by Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) ended the last chance to score for the Buffaloes.

A&M-Commerce kneeled it out for its second win in a row.

In the running game, Hale had 31 of the 104 rushing yards for the Lions. E.J. Thompson (Cy Ranch) rushed for 28 yards, and Smith netted 24.

Childers led the way with seven catches for 76 yards. Andrew Armstrong (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) had four receptions for 36 yards.

Defensively, Dee Walker had eight solo tackles, and two assisted for nine total tackles, one of which was for a loss. Five Lions had five tackles, while Jaylon Hodge (Houston – Fort Bend Travis) had a sack.

It is the first time that the Lions have won a game by a score of 15-3 and the first time they have scored exactly 15 points in a game since 2009 against Southwest Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

The Lions return home to face UT-Permian Basin on Saturday, October 30 at 4:00 pm. A&M-Commerce will celebrate its alumni from the education department during the game as part of North Texas Educators Day presented by Alliance Bank.

Campuzano and Storey lead Lion Soccer to shutout win over Hilltoppers.

AUSTIN – Leslie Campuzano and Melissa Storey scored for the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team, which defeated St. Edward’s by 2-0 at the Lewis-Chen Family Field on Saturday.

The win helps the Lion improve to 4-4-1 in Lone Star Conference play with four matches to go, and they are 6-6-2 overall. The Hilltoppers drop to 7-5-2 overall and 5-3-1 in LSC play.

A&M-Commerce is in a tie for an eighth-place going into the last four conference matches. It was the Lions’ fifth shutout of the season.

Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) scored in the 30th minute to give the Lions the early lead. The senior forward’s seventh goal of the season was the only shot on goal seen by either goalkeeper in the first half.

The Lion’s defense grabbed the early lead and settled and allowed just five shots all match. Lauren Banning (Pflugerville) made her second-consecutive start and stopped all four shots she saw in the game to give the Lions the shutout and her first winning decision of the year.

Storey (Tyne and Wear, England) provided some cushion for the Lions with a goal in the 65th minute, her second of the season, to give the Lions a 2-0 lead.

A&M-Commerce posted 12 shots throughout the evening, including five on goal. St. Edward’s Abby Carlson saved three. Campuzano had four of the 12 shots, and two went on goal.

All five of the shots for the Hilltoppers came in the second half. They also had six corner kicks in the second half, but they converted none for a goal.

Christina Hernandez (Denison) had two shots in 24 minutes of action off the bench.

UP NEXT

The Lions are home to face St. Mary’s on Wednesday at 3:00 pm. That match is part of the “It’s On US” day on campus.

LCU rallies to down Lion Volleyball in five

LUBBOCK, Texas – Going the distance in back-to-back nights on the road against two teams atop the Lone Star Conference standings, the Texas A&M University-Commerce could not repeat Friday night’s feat. Instead, they fell 3-2 to Lubbock Christian at Rip Griffin Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Chaparrals took the first set by a score of 26-24, and the Lions took the following sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-20, respectively. The hosts won the match by taking the fourth set with a 25-19 and a commanding 15-4 win in the fifth set. They dropped the Lions to a 9-8 overall and 8-4 in LSC matches. Lubbock Christian improved to 13-6 overall and 9-2 in LSC play.

Four Lions had double-digit kills. Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) had 19, Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum) had 15 kills and 20 digs, Taryn Cast (Peaster) had 13 kills, and Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) had 16 kills and five of the 14 assisted blocks for the Lions.

On the defensive side, Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) had 26 digs, Allen had 20, Ashley Pennington (Frisco – Liberty) had 15, Riley Davidson (Commerce) had 12, and Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had 11.

Allen and Vela had double-doubles in the second-consecutive match. Allen had 15 kills and 20 digs, while Vela had 63 assists, which is a career-high, and 11 digs.

Neither team was able to build a big lead in the first set. The Lions led 18-16 on a kill by Rashford, forcing the Chaparrals to use a timeout. Lubbock Christian won three of the four points out of the timeout to tie it at 19.

An attacking error by the Lions gave the Chaparrals two chances to take the first set, but kills by Dickie and Rashford helped the Lions tie the set at 24. The Chaparrals took the set, 26-24 on two straight A&M-Commerce errors.

The Lions led 5-0 to start the second set on two kills by Andersen, a kill by Allen, and two errors by Lubbock Christian. However, A&M-Commerce did not trail in the set. They led by as much as nine and closed out the 25-21 on an attacking error.

The third set was similar to the second, with the Lions, who did not trail in the third frame. Hitting .364 as a team in the third set, the Lions took a 2-1 lead with a 25-20 third set win on a kill by Cast.

The Lions had a 6-2 lead in the fourth set on an assisted block by Andersen and Dickie. The Lion continued to lead till the set’s midpoint at 14-9 on a kill by Cast. A 9-1 run by the Chaparells allowed them to get back in the match and take their first lead since the first set. The Lions had five attacking errors in that stretch.

After taking the lead in the fourth set, Lubbock Christian kept on the charge and closed the set out on a 16-5 run. Jenna Lyons delivered the set-winning kill for the Chaparrals, 25-19.

A&M-Commerce had to play five-set matches against two teams atop the LSC standings in back-to-back nights. After beating No. 4 Angelo State on Friday night, the Lions could not muster up a rally in the fifth set on Saturday.

The two teams were tied at two to start the deciding set before the Chaparrals took command of the match by going on a 10-1 scoring run and closed out the fifth set, 15-4.

UP NEXT

The Lions are home for the next four matches before heading back on the road to close out the regular season.

A&M-Commerce hosts Southeastern Oklahoma State in a non-conference match on Tuesday at 6:00 pm, welcomes DBU on Friday at 6:00 pm, hosts Texas Woman’s on Saturday, October 30 at 1:00 pm, and hosts Senior Night against UT-Tyler on Saturday, November 6, at 6:00 pm.

A&M-Commerce men take sixth; women take 14th at the LSC Cross Country Championships

LAWTON, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams competed in the Lone Star Conference Championships at the Lawton Soccer Club on Saturday morning. The Lion men took sixth in the race, and the women took 14th.

MEN

The Lions were paced by reigning Lone Star Conference champion Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya), who took 13th in the eight-kilometer race with a time of 26:20.86. Tanner Townsend (Royse City) secured 23rd place, clocking in a time of 26:43.72. Alex Speer (Robinson) placed 31st in his LSC championship with a time of 27:04.67.

Casey Novelo (Burleson – Trinity), Jan Lenfert (Buckenhof, Germany), and Chris Navarrette (Laredo – Lyndon B. Johnson) finished within six seconds of each other to take 52nd, 53rd, and 54th spots in the results, respectively. Novelo timed 27:59.48, Lenfert clocked in at 28:01.60, and Navarrete timed 28:05.50.

Rounding out the Lions group in the conference championships, Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) took 62nd with a time of 28:30.71, Marshall Pate (Kaufman) finished 70th with a time of 28:43.35, and Chris Flores (Rocksprings) placed 84th with a mark of 29:23.18.

West Texas A&M’s Innocent Murwanashyaka won the individual conference championship by over 20 seconds with a time of 25:16.51, well ahead of the runner-up, Erik Flores from UT Permian Basin’s time of 25:38.72.

The Buffaloes also won the team conference championship, edging out St. Edward’s by 101 points. Six of the seven runners factored into the team score for West Texas A&M finished in the top 16. The Lions posted a team score of 172, 10 back of Texas A&M International, and two ahead of Oklahoma Christian.

WOMEN

Freshmen Katelyn Matthews (Burleson – Mansfield Legacy) and Alondra Campa (Kaufman) had the top two times for the Lions. Matthews finished 56th in the six-kilometer race with a time of 25:03.89, and Campa took home 61st place with a mark of 25:12.57.

Hannah Keil (xx, Germany) finished 81st with a time of 26:05.35, Yenifer Martinez (Irving – Nimitz) placed 88th with a time of 26:25.03, Evelyn Brown (Paris) timed 26:50.06 to finish 98th, and Edith Branch (Denton – Lake Dallas) finished in 101st place with a time of 26:57.06 to close out the Lions contingent.

West Texas A&M had the top finisher on the women’s side as well. Florance Uwajeneza beat her teammate, Eleonora Curtabbi, by times of 21:33.75 and 21:57.83, respectively. DBU edged out the Buffaloes by three points for the team title despite having the top two finishers, and DBU posted a team score of 35, ahead of West Texas A&M’s 38. A&M-Commerce had a team score of 354.

UP NEXT

A select number of Lions will compete in the NCAA South Central Region Championships on November 6 in Lubbock. The field for the regional championships will be released next week.

Lion Volleyball gives No. 4 Angelo State its first home loss since 2018 in a five-set thriller.

SAN ANGELO – The No. 4 ranked Angelo State Rambelles had not lost a match at the Junell Center since 2018 coming into Friday night. Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team played spoilers and prevailed in five sets over the Lone Star Conference-leading Rambelles by set scores of 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, and 15-8.

The 3-2 win by the Lions handed the Rambelles their first conference loss this season, first loss on their home floor since October 17, 2018, and snapped a 10-match winning streak this year.

For A&M-Commerce, this is its first win over a ranked team since downing the top-ranked University of Tampa in 2019. The Lions have won eight LSC matches in a row. It is after an 0-3 start in the conference schedule and hold an overall 9-7.

“Win or lose, our team has continued to get better,” said coach Craig Case. “I am really proud of our team continuing to get a little better every match and not settling with the win streak.”

In the match, the Lions had a hitting percentage of .201 and restricted the Rambelles to 0.083. Angelo State had a negative hitting percentage in two of five sets.

“Our players prepared really well for this match,” said Case. “They made a lot of adjustments on their own during the match that was very effective.”

A significant factor in the low hitting percentage for the Rambelles was the Lion defense, which had five players reach double-digit digs. Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) led the way with 26, Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had 20, Ashley Pennington (Frisco – Liberty) had 13, Riley Davidson (Commerce), and Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum) had ten each.

“I am really proud to see the result of the effort that our team put in their defense,” added Case. “We did a really good job of staying disciplined against such a good hitting team in Angelo State.”

Vela and Allen had double-doubles in the match. Vela had 41 assists to go with her 20 digs, and Allen had 11 kills and ten digs.

Offensively, Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) had 13 kills, Allen had 11, Taryn Cast (Peaster) had nine, and Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) had eight.

Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) had seven assisted blocks for the Lions, who had eight blocks (one solo, 14 assisted) in the match.

The Rambelles trailed 2-1 to start the match but jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set. They had a 16-11 advantage when the Lions pulled to within 18-17 on a kill by Taryn Cast (Peaster).

A&M-Commerce stayed within a point of Angelo State, but a service error gave the Rambelles two set points, and they closed out the first set, 25-22, on a kill by Kailyn Gilbreath. The reigning LSC Offensive Player of the Week, Gilbreath, had a triple-double with 27 assists, 12 kills, and 12 digs.

The Lions build a cushion to start the second set, going on a 6-0 run to lead 8-1. From that point in the set, the slimmest scoring margin was seven as the Lions took the set, 25-12, on a kill by Vela.

This season, the second set on Friday night was just the third set where the Lions allowed 12 points or less to their opponent. A&M-Commerce had a hitting percentage of 0.233 in the set and held Angelo State to a hitting percentage of -0.045.

Like the second set, the Lions built an early lead and withstood a run by the Rambelles. The Lions led 12-5 in the set on a kill by Rashford, forcing the Rambelles to use a timeout.

Angelo State trailed 19-8 in the third set when it called its final timeout. However, the Rambelles won five of the following seven points to pull to 21-13. Two straight attacking errors pushed the lead back up to 10 for the Lions, and despite Angelo State going on a 4-1 run, A&M-Commerce won the third set, 25-17, on a service error by Angelo State.

The Lions followed their scripts from sets two and three to build a 7-2 lead in the fourth. They forced the Rambelles to use a timeout, following an assisted block by Vela and Dickie.

Coming out of the timeout, Angelo State won three in a row and tied the set at 12 by another 3-0 run. Both teams kept it close in the middle of the fourth set, with the Lions maintaining an 18-17 edge. However, the Rambelles rattled off three straight points, including an Angelo State block and two errors by A&M-Commerce, to grab a 20-18 lead.

The Rambelles capitalized on the two straight Lion miscues and forced a deciding set with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

Despite losing the fourth set and getting the crowd of 1,150 on its feet at the end of the fourth set at the Junell Center, the Lions did not waver from their game plan and won the first two points of the fifth set.

“Angelo State showed the championship mindset that they have to force the fifth set,” said Case. “In the fifth set, we focused on what we did really well earlier in the night. I am really pleased with how some of our younger players responded in that fifth set.”

Angelo State once again fought back and took the next three. The Lions took the next three to go back up by three, but the Rambelles tied it at 6.

Two straight attacking errors by the Rambelles, blocked by Cast, started a 6-0 run for the Lions. Hebert served up two aces during the 6-0 run, and the Rambelles used both of their timeouts and a challenge attempt that officials didn’t overturn.

An attacking error by A&M-Commerce allowed the Rambelles to pull to 12-8, but a kill by Rashford and a bad set by Angelo State gave the Lions six chances to win the match, and they closed it out on a kill by Cast to take the deciding set, 15-8.

“Less than 24 hours later, we’re facing another good opponent on the road, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” concluded Case. “We’ll celebrate this win a little bit and get ready to face Lubbock Christian.”

UP NEXT

On Saturday, the Lions look to keep their winning streak going as they travel to Lubbock to face Lubbock Christian at 2:00 pm.