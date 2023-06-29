TAMUC – Sports

Edwin and Ferdinand to compete for Saint Lucia at the 2023 CAC Games.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – They have selected Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field program members Delan Edwin and Micky Ferdinand to represent Saint Lucia at 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) has qualified for the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes that will take place at Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González in San Salvador. The selected Ferdinand (Micoud, Saint Lucia) for the high jump, which takes place on July 3.

The 100-meter dash semifinals are set for July 3 as well, with the finals taking place later that day. The 200-meter dash semifinals occur on July 5, with the finals coming later that day.

More information about the 2023 CAC Games can be found HERE.

Ninty-Nine Lions named to SLC Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll

FRISCO – Ninety-nine scholar-athletes from Texas A&M University-Commerce are named to the Southland Conference Spring 2023 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

A&M-Commerce sports considered for the spring commissioner’s honor roll are men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s track & field, and women’s track & field.

The men’s track & field program led the way with 34 honorees, the second most among all teams across all spring sports in the conference. The women’s track & field program had 22, followed by 16 from softball, seven each from men’s basketball, men’s golf, and women’s golf, as well as six from women’s basketball.

The Southland Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.0-grade point average (GPA) in the semester of their respective sport. Across the conference, 1,269 scholar-athletes were selected, with 26.5 percent (336) holding a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the spring term.

In addition, eight Lion student-athletes were also named to academic all-conference teams for their respective teams this spring.

The complete list of student-athletes that garnered commissioner’s honor roll recognition this spring from A&M-Commerce is below.