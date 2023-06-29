ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
TAMUC – Sports

Edwin and Ferdinand to compete for Saint Lucia at the 2023 CAC Games.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – They have selected Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field program members Delan Edwin and Micky Ferdinand to represent Saint Lucia at 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) has qualified for the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes that will take place at Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González in San Salvador. The selected Ferdinand (Micoud, Saint Lucia) for the high jump, which takes place on July 3. 

The 100-meter dash semifinals are set for July 3 as well, with the finals taking place later that day. The 200-meter dash semifinals occur on July 5, with the finals coming later that day.

 More information about the 2023 CAC Games can be found HERE.

Ninty-Nine Lions named to SLC Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll

FRISCO – Ninety-nine scholar-athletes from Texas A&M University-Commerce are named to the Southland Conference Spring 2023 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

 A&M-Commerce sports considered for the spring commissioner’s honor roll are men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s track & field, and women’s track & field.

 The men’s track & field program led the way with 34 honorees, the second most among all teams across all spring sports in the conference. The women’s track & field program had 22, followed by 16 from softball, seven each from men’s basketball, men’s golf, and women’s golf, as well as six from women’s basketball.

 The Southland Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.0-grade point average (GPA) in the semester of their respective sport. Across the conference, 1,269 scholar-athletes were selected, with 26.5 percent (336) holding a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the spring term.

 In addition, eight Lion student-athletes were also named to academic all-conference teams for their respective teams this spring.

The complete list of student-athletes that garnered commissioner’s honor roll recognition this spring from A&M-Commerce is below.

Name Class Sport Major Hometown
Ant Abraham Sophomore Men’s Basketball Management Mount Vernon, N.Y.
Anariss Brandon Freshman Men’s Basketball General Business Converse, Texas
Jerome Brewer Jr. Freshman Men’s Basketball Sport & Recreation Management Camden, N.J.
Alonzo Dodd Freshman Men’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sport Studies St. Paul, Minn.
Tommie Lewis Junior Men’s Basketball General Studies Vero Beach, Fla.
Alex Peavy Graduate Men’s Basketball Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies San Antonio, Texas
Luka Vasic Graduate Men’s Basketball Business Administration Pirot, Serbia
Jordyn Beaty Sophomore Women’s Basketball Sport & Recreation Management Woodville, Texas
Zaria Collins Senior Women’s Basketball Psychology Plano, Texas
Mia Deck Senior Women’s Basketball General Studies Frisco, Texas
Jada Hood Junior Women’s Basketball Criminal Justice Roseville, Minn.
DesiRay Kernal Junior Women’s Basketball Sport & Recreation Management Newton, Kan.
Olivia Russell Junior Women’s Basketball Business Administration Auburn Hills, Mich.
Simon Haas Senior Men’s Golf Criminal Justice Lorch, Germany
Corey Maher Freshman Men’s Golf General Business Frisco, Texas
Nathan McCulloch Senior Men’s Golf Sport & Recreation Management Edinburgh, Scotland
Chance Mulligan Senior Men’s Golf Management Dallas, Texas
Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk Senior Men’s Golf Sport & Recreation Management Phuket, Thailand
Kavin Ramesh Freshman Men’s Golf General Business The Colony, Texas
Balint Zavaczki Sophomore Men’s Golf Management Nyíregyháza, Hungary
Michelle Becker Senior Women’s Golf Accounting San Antonio, Texas
Julianna Crow Sophomore Women’s Golf Construction Engineering Odessa, Texas
Jordan Dusckas Junior Women’s Golf Marketing Highland Village, Texas
Benz Far-Arun Junior Women’s Golf Psychology Bangkok, Thailand
Marie Naeher Freshman Women’s Golf Political Science Neuenbuerg, Germany
Henriette Stranda Freshman Women’s Golf Business Administration Kraakstad, Norway
Carly Whittington Junior Women’s Golf Kinesiology & Sport Studies Kinder, La.
Kaydee Bennett Freshman Softball Public Health Caddo Mills, Texas
KK Cosek Freshman Softball Business Administration Helendale, Calif.
Jodi De Hart Junior Softball Management Pittsburg, Texas
Ashlynn Griffith Freshman Softball Public Health Cedar Hill, Texas
Elizabeth Guerrero Sophomore Softball Criminal Justice San Antonio, Texas
Shelby Hodge Freshman Softball Education Katy, Texas
Kasey Kuyrkendall Freshman Softball Sport & Recreation Management Royse City, Texas
McKenna Meadors Junior Softball Sport & Recreation Management Montgomery, Texas
Emmie Miehe Freshman Softball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Cameron Park, Calif.
Camile Nunez Junior Softball Psychology Madera, Calif.
Emma Olsen Freshman Softball General Business Elk Grove, Calif.
America Rubio Junior Softball Business Administration El Paso, Texas
Diamond Sefe Freshman Softball Communication Studies Carson, Calif.
Ayanna Williams Senior Softball Sport & Recreation Management Round Rock, Texas
Tatum Wright Freshman Softball Biological Sciences Frisco, Texas
Avery Zeigler Graduate Softball Business Administration Southlake, Texas
Yosef Abdulrazeq Freshman Men’s Track & Field Accounting Mansfield, Texas
Emmanuel Agenor Junior Men’s Track & Field Management Spanishtown, Jamaica
Eddie Barrientes Freshman Men’s Track & Field Criminal Justice Frisco, Texas
Joe Cruz Junior Men’s Track & Field Computer Science Hillsboro, Texas
Lawrence Driver III Junior Men’s Track & Field Photography Crosby, Texas
Delan Edwin Senior Men’s Track & Field Business Administration Castries, Saint Lucia
Chris Flores Sophomore Men’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rocksprings, Texas
Trayveon Franklin Senior Men’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Dobbin, Texas
Ace Garcia Freshman Men’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Burleson, Texas
Brayden Jeonotte Freshman Men’s Track & Field Physics Horace, N.D.
Tyris Jefferson Senior Men’s Track & Field Communication Studies Tyler, Texas
Chandler King Junior Men’s Track & Field Computer Science Hughes Springs, Texas
Philip Krenek Freshman Men’s Track & Field Sport & Recreation Management Kostelní Strimelice, Czech Republic
Jan Lenfert Sophomore Men’s Track & Field Business Administration Buckenhof, Germany
Gage Marshall Junior Men’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Cooper Miller Senior Men’s Track & Field Electrical Engineering Big Spring, Texas
Miles Noble Freshman Men’s Track & Field Accounting McKinney, Texas
Casey Novelo Sophomore Men’s Track & Field Electrical Engineering Bedford, Texas
Tyke Owens Junior Men’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Frisco, Texas
Axel Paolucci Graduate Men’s Track & Field Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Lyon, France
Aiden Pelphrey Graduate Men’s Track & Field Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Princeton, Texas
Ziphion Reevey Senior Men’s Track & Field Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Ocean Township, N.J.
Connor Rohman Freshman Men’s Track & Field Accounting Forney, Texas
Tristen Sabin Freshman Men’s Track & Field Computer Science Frisco, Texas
Elmar Schutte Senior Men’s Track & Field Psychology Pretoria, South Africa
Mykel Smith Sophomore Men’s Track & Field Public Health Fort Worth, Texas
Alex Speer Sophomore Men’s Track & Field Sport & Recreation Management Robinson, Texas
Conner Stockerl Junior Men’s Track & Field Business Administration The Woodlands, Texas
Nikita Strogalev Freshman Men’s Track & Field General Studies Kiev, Ukraine
Adrian Taylor Senior Men’s Track & Field Business Administration Cape Town, South Africa
Tahje Tolliver Senior Men’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Picayune, Miss.
Colten van Voorhis Sophomore Men’s Track & Field Computer Science Prosper, Texas
Trey Wheeler Freshman Men’s Track & Field General Business Kaufman, Texas
Cam Wooley Freshman Men’s Track & Field Marketing Frisco, Texas
Nour Almasri Freshman Women’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Arlington, Texas
Francesca Aquilino Graduate Women’s Track & Field Healthy Kinesiology & Sport Studies Capriate San Gervasio, Italy
Alondra Campa Sophomore Women’s Track & Field Public Health Kaufman, Texas
Amaka Ezukanma Junior Women’s Track & Field Biological Sciences Fort Worth, Texas
Dejah Fuller Junior Women’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Waxahachie, Texas
Trinity Hall Sophomore Women’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Commerce, Texas
Cailey Johnson Freshman Women’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Winchester, Va.
Sofia Khenfar Graduate Women’s Track & Field Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Lyon, France
Veronika Kramarenko Freshman Women’s Track & Field Sport & Recreation Management Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
Bre’Anna Lacy Freshman Women’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Dallas, Texas
Maia Maury Sophomore Women’s Track & Field Liberal Studies Noisy-Le-Grand, France
La’Derria Myers Junior Women’s Track & Field Public Health Ennis, Texas
Naomi Ndukwe Graduate Women’s Track & Field Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Perserville, France
Bailey Neal Freshman Women’s Track & Field Education Sulphur Bluff, Texas
Danielle Nicholson Junior Women’s Track & Field Nursing McKinney, Texas
Elizabeth Ortiz Graduate Women’s Track & Field Healthcare Leadership Palacios, Texas
Leah Pettis Freshman Women’s Track & Field Psychology McKinney, Texas
Julia Seigerroth Graduate Women’s Track & Field Business Administration Jonkoping, Sweden
Celeste Sela Freshman Women’s Track & Field Kinesiology & Sport Studies Mont de Marsan, France
Mariana Shostak Sophomore Women’s Track & Field General Studies Lviv, Ukraine
Destiny Skidmore Senior Women’s Track & Field Studio Art Marshfield, Mo.
Imani Taylor Graduate Women’s Track & Field Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Sulphur Springs, Texas

 

