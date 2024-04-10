Weather The Past 24 Hours

On Tuesday, crews distributed sandbags to residents of Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

Heavy rain moved from Red River, Titus, Camp, and Upshur counties to the northeast Tuesday around 4:00 pm. Starting southwest in Bell County, water was near the bottom of a stop sign southeast of Belton. Water flooded three to four homes with rescues in Falls County. Some roads were underwater southwest of Henderson in Rusk County, and with wet ground and wind, trees were falling over. We have more rain forecasted for today.

Crews were working to restore power to thousands of customers across the region, which was caused by damaging winds and lightning. In a release Tuesday, SWEPCO said they are working to restore service. They will know more about estimated restoration times after completing the damage assessments. As of 2:30 pm on Tuesday, SWEPCO reported that around 10,000 customers across the region remained powerless.