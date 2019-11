This Week’s High School Playoffs Schedule

This week’s Playoff schedule

Daingerfield vs. Newton at 7:00 pm Friday at SF Austin (KLAKE 97.7)

Paul Pewitt vs. Bells at 6:00 pm Friday at Sulphur Springs (STAR Country 96.9)

Gilmer vs. Waco Connally at 7:00 pm Friday at Allen High School

Rivercrest vs. San Saba at 7:30 pm Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium

Winnsboro vs. Gladewater at 2:00 pm Friday at Mt Pleasant