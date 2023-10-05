Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

ALWC – Game 2

Rangers (90-72) (2-0) 7 – Rays (99-63) 0-2) 1

Two years after losing 102 games, the resilient Texas Rangers are savoring a journey that’s transformed them into a playoff team. Wednesday, the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep. The Rangers rode a rollercoaster of emotions while losing three of four games at Seattle and letting the AL West division title slip away on the final day of the regular season. Instead of returning home with a first-round playoff bye, the playoffs rewarded Texas with a cross-country flight to Florida. The next stop is Baltimore, where the Rangers begin a Division Series against the AL East champion Orioles on Saturday.

The Twins win their series 2-0 with a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays. Same for the Diamondback with a 5-2 victory over the Brewers. The Phillies advance after a 7-1 win over the Marlins.

NFL

Thursday

Bears (0-4) at Landover Commanders (2-2) at 7:15 pm on PRIME VIDEO

The NFL on Wednesday defended its recent coverage of pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce amid backlash from fans and even Kelce himself, who said the league is “overdoing it” with its attention toward the duo’s rumored romance. Swift has attended the Chiefs’ past two games, including their 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl with an average of 27 million TV viewers, according to NBC Sports.

Whitehouse natives Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation will give $1.625 million to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and communities like Tyler and Whitehouse. The foundation announced the partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America this week, including the donation and multi-year commitment.

Team USA

It’s a win seen around the world. On Wednesday, Gymnast Skye Blakey of Frisco, helped lead Team USA to gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium. USA women’s gymnastics now has a record seventh consecutive world title. Now, she has two team gold medals.

COLLEGE

LSU safety Greg Brooks, Jr., 22, who underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his brain last month, has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. His surgery on September 15 has impacted his speech and communication ability.

The NCAA Division I Council approved changes to the transfer portal windows that will shrink the number of days for student-athletes to enter their name in the portal. The rule change will impact all sports and give players 45 days to enter their names into the transfer portal throughout the year.

FALL BALL

The Deport Baseball Association is assembling a benefit kickball tournament for November 04. The cost is $300 for a team of 11. Teams must have at least three females and must be registered by October 28. Players must be at least 16 years of age or older. Call or text Hollie at 972-567-0897 to sign your team up.