Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

World Series – Game 5, TX 4-1 Wins

Rangers (90-72) 5 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 0

The Texas Rangers take down the D-backs in five games to capture the first World Series title. They were perfect on the road in the postseason. The Rangers’ star shortstop, Cory Seager, was named World Series MVP for the second time Wednesday. The Rangers finished the greatest postseason in their history with an unprecedented 11-0 record on the road. It helped make them the third team in baseball history to win the World Series within two seasons of losing 100-plus games, joining the 1969 New York Mets and the 1914 Boston Braves.

NFL

Thursday

Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

NBA

Wednesday

Pelicans (3-1) 110 – Thunder (3-2) 106

Rockets (1-3) 128 – Hornets (1-3) 119

Mavericks (4-0) 114 – Bulls (2-3) 105

Thursday

Pistons (2-3) at New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (2-2) at Phoenix Suns (2-2) at 9:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (6-1-1) 4 – Flames (2-7-1) 3

Thursday

Stars (6-1-1) at Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Bob Knight, who highlighted his Hall of Fame career with three national titles at Indiana, one capping an undefeated season not since matched, and countless on-court outbursts, has died. He was hospitalized with an illness in April and had been in poor health for several years. Bob Knight was 83.

Shreveport-Bossier is hosting the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Volleyball Championship on Sunday through Tuesday, November 5-7. The championship will be at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, and tournament passes and single-day tickets are available online at bit.ly/2023-gcac-vb.

HIGH SCHOOL

Last Saturday, the Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team continued their fall season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin. For the first time, an MPHS team won, with a second team in the top five. Mount Pleasant High School ranked first among all 28 schools, with 11 fish weighing 36.59 pounds. IT netted them a trophy for the school to display, scholarships, and gift cards. Placing first out of 144 boats, the team of twins, Kamen and Khloe Dunn, pulled in five fish weighing 22.78 pounds. They received a $1,000 scholarship each, a $250 Lew’s and Strike gift card, a $100 gift card for their Boat Captain, James Dunn, and a plaque. The Dunns also won the Big Bass award for catching the largest fish of the day, weighing 8.14 pounds, earning them an additional $500 Gilcrest Automotive Scholarship, Costa Sunglass, and a plaque.

The UIL did not grant student-athletes from Frisco Independence High School, Frisco Liberty, and Fort Worth Boswell High School varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, they determined that these students did change schools for athletic purposes.

Mt Pleasant will host a volleyball playoff on Saturday, November 4, between Pleasant Grove and Farmersville at 2:00 pm.

Week 11 Standings

5A DII RII D8

1 – Texas High (5-0)

2 – Whitehouse (4-1)3

3 – Marshall (3-2)

4 – Pine Tree (3-2)

5 – Mt Pleasant (2-3)

6 – Nacogdoches (1-5)

7 – Hallsville (0-5)

4A DI RII D8

1 – Anna (4-0)

2 – Sulphur Springs (4-0)

3 – Paris (2-2)

4 – Kaufman (1-3)

5 – Community (1-3)

6 – Mabank (0-4)

3A DI RII D5

1 – Winnsboro (6-0)

2 – Pottsboro (4-1)

3 – Mt Vernon (3-2)

4 – Mineola (3-2)

5 – Commerce (2-3)

6 – Rains (0-5)

7 – Bonham (0-5)

3A DII RIII D11

1 – Harmony (5-0)

2 – Daingerfield (5-0)

3 – New Diana (3-2)

4 – Queen City (2-3)

5 – Elysian Fields (2-4)

6 – Waskom (1-4)

7 – Hughes Springs (0-5)