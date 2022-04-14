Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Hawks (43-39) 132 – Hornets (43-39) 103

Pelicans (36-46) 113 – Spurs (34-46) 103

Atlanta will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference playoffs as the eighth seed against No. 1 seed Miami.

The Dallas Mavericks Game 1 matchup with Utah happens Saturday in AA at noon on ESPN. Tickets start at $63.

NHL

Thursday

Wild (45-21-6) at Dallas Stars (42-27-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Dodgers until they pulled him after 80 pitches. On Wednesday, he dominated the Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters during a 7-0 victory.

Wednesday

Diamondbacks (2-4) 3 – Astros (4-2) 2

Thursday

Angels (3-3) at Texas Rangers (1-4) at 7:05 pm

NFL

Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team to add a digital currency platform as a sponsor, agreeing to a long-term deal with Blockchain.com. While fans will not be allowed to use cryptocurrency at AT&T Stadium, they will have the opportunity to earn exclusive fan experiences that include trips to away games and events hosted by players.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rains high school’s gym was hit by winds twice. The first was Tuesday night blowing off panels on the west side, and the second blew off more Wednesday morning. There were no injuries.

Tyler Legacy’s assistant head football coach Jason Pitts is now the head football coach for New Diana.

Softball and baseball action lands on Thursday evening, ahead of the Easter weekend.