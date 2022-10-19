Titus County Fire Department?

(L-R) Henry Chappell, III, P-5, Sherri Spruill, P2, Ed Thacher, City Manager, Tracy Craig, Mayor, Tim Dale, Mayor Pro-Tem, Jerry Walker, P1, Galen Adams, P3

Monday, Titus County Commissioner’s court decided to go into the Fire Department business with a 3-0 vote, with Jimmy Parker and Judge Bryan Lee abstaining. Titus has been paying the City of Mt Pleasant for fire protection, and according to Judge Lee, that price tag will increase as Mt Pleasant grows. Tuesday night, Mt Pleasant’s City Councilman Tim Dale made a motion, and Henry Chappell seconded an extension to Sep 30, 2023, for Titus County’s interlocal agreement for fire services with Mt Pleasant’s Fire Department. The vote was in unanimous favor of the motion.