Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Mets (34-36) 11 – Astros (39-34) 1

Rangers (45-27) 5 – White Sox (31-43) 2

Tuesday

Mets (34-38) at Houston Astros (39-34) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (45-27) at Chicago White Sox (31-43) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Double Elimination

Monday

No. 1 Wake Forest (54-10) 3 – No 5 LSU (49-16) 2

Tennessee (44-21) 6 – No. 8 Stanford (44-20) 4

Tuesday

TCU (43-23) vs. Oral Roberts (52-13) at 1:00 pm ESPPN|ESPN+

No 5 LSU (49-16) vs. Tennessee (44-21) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESP+

A few minutes after he made the game’s defensive play, Bennett Lee delivered the hit that put Wake Forest on the inside track to the Men’s College World Series finals. The Demon Deacons came from behind to win a second straight one-run game at Charles Schwab Field, beating LSU 3-2 on Monday night in the game that determined control of their bracket. Wake Forest is 7-0 in the NCAA tournament. It’s the fifth No. 1 national seed to win its first two games in the MCWS; three of the previous four reached the championship game, but only Miami in 1999 won the title.

North Lamar High School announced that Class of 2023 alumni Maddie Walters has officially signed up with Paris Junior College to pursue her collegiate basketball career. Her hard work and commitment have allowed her to compete at the collegiate level.