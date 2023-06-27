MLB

Monday

Tigers (34-43) 7 – Rangers (47-31) 2

Astros (47-35) Idle

Tuesday

Astros (47-35) at St Louis Cardinals (32-45) at 6:45 pm

Tigers (34-43) at Arlington Rangers (47-31) at 7:05 pm

It wasn’t one of those planned bullpen days for the Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, but it quickly became one after two more of their pitchers got hurt. Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with left elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and reliever Will Vest exited with right knee discomfort an inning later. Still, the Tigers beat the AL West-leading Rangers 7-2.

NFL

The NFL sent a memo to the owners that a meeting would take place on July 20 to discuss the sale of the Commanders from Dan and Tanya Snyder to the Harris group for a record $6.05 billion. According to The Washington Post, which first reported the meeting, A vote would likely occur based on anticipated unanimous approval by the finance committee. The vote could happen in Minneapolis, where the owners met in late May.

NHL

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL Players’ Association’s most outstanding player. It was McDavid’s third Hart Trophy win after they nominated him five times.

COLLEGE

Men’s World Series championship G3 LSU (2-1)

No. 5 LSU (54-17) 18 – No. 2 Florida (54-17) 4

One of the pillar college baseball programs, LSU, earned its seventh national title, moving into second place alone, trailing only USC’s 12, all but one of which they won in 1978 and earlier. LSU wins first baseball national title since 2009.

The Pittsburg native Homer Jones played for the Giants, after which he spent a short time with Cleveland. Jones returned a second-half kickoff in the first Monday night football game, leading Cleveland over Joe Namath and the Jets. A poster of Jones was the first thing visitors saw at the Pittsburg High School auditorium, where they held his celebration Saturday night. He never boasted about having played in the NFL. Houston drafted Jones, but he wound up with the Giants after suffering a knee injury, with stops in Cleveland and St. Louis before knee issues forced him to retire at 29. He had a brilliant seven-year career.