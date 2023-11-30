Tursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Pelicans (10-9) 124 – 76ers (12-6) 114

Nuggets (13-6) 134 – Rockets (8-8) 124

Nikola Jokic came up with 34 points, 15 assists, and ten rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30, sending Denver past the Houston Rockets 134-124.

Thursday

Lakers (11-8) at Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) at 7:00 pm

Hawks (8-9) at San Antonio Spurs (3-14) at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, the Adelson and Dumont families of the Las Vegas Sands casino have “entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire majority ownership and the right to serve as Governor of the Dallas Mavericks. The families are targeting a transaction closing by the end of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval by the NBA Board of Governors. Associated Press says the agreement would be in the valuation range of $3.5 billion and take weeks for the league to process.

NHL

Thursday

Stars (13-5-2) at Calgary Flames (9-10-3) on ESPN+ AT 8:00 PM

NFL

Thursday

Seahawks (6-5) at Arlington Cowboys on PRIME VIDEO at 7:15 pm

The Seahawks listed Kenneth Walker, III, as doubtful Wednesday because of his oblique strain, putting rookie Zach Charbonnet in line to fill the starting role again.

COLLEGE

Arkansas (5-3) 80 – No. 7 Duke (5-2) 75

Virginia (6-1) 59 – No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2) 47

Trevon Brazile came up with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the bench and stands headed to the floor after Arkansas beat No. 7 Duke 80-75 Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team was downed 111-50 by the Washington State Cougars at Beasley Coliseum. The Lions close the trip to the Pacific Northwest on Friday at Idaho. The tip-off is 7:00 pm Texas time.

Behind program-record 19 steals on Wednesday night, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team picked up a 100-48 win over Dallas Christian in the Field House. The Lions make the short trip on Sunday to Dallas at 2:00 pm to face SMU at Moody Coliseum.

NASCAR

NASCAR has added two new partners and streaming elements to a seven-year media rights deal announced Wednesday that will run from 2025 through the 2031 season. The new media rights deal is worth $7.7 billion when the previously announced $1.1 billion agreement with CW is included, according to Sports Business Journal. NASCAR did not reveal monetary figures at the news conference held at the Music City Center one day before its season-ending awards ceremony.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

2A DI RIII

Timpson vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thu at 7:00 pm