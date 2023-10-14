Wanted Subject Arrested While Attempting to Move Out of State

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON

PRESS RELEASE

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a wanted subject was in the process of loading a moving truck to move to Oklahoma.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Benjamin Brister, was located at a residence in the 400 block of Terrell Street. When Brisner saw deputies approaching the residence, he quickly ran out of the residence through the back door where he met up with a deputy approaching the back door. Brister then started to run away before realizing that he was surrounded and had no choice but to give up. He was taken into custody for the outstanding warrants and subsequently was served with an additional warrant for parole violation.

In an effort to avoid being arrested during the initial onset of the investigation into his charges, deputies were given false information that Mr. Brister had committed suicide in the Dallas area. Deputies quickly proved that information to be false as none of the information given about the alleged suicide could be corroborated.

Mr. Brister was transported to the Delta County Jail where he was booked in for a Misdemeanor A warrant for Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance and a Misdemeanor A warrant for Assault Causes Bodily Injury on a Family Member. In addition, Mr. Brister was later booked in for a parole violation warrant for a State Jail Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone Penalty Group 1 Under 1 Gram.