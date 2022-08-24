Wednesday’s Sports

Coach Gary Gaines – Friday Night Lights Fame
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (79-45) 4 – Twins (62-59) 2
Rockies (56-67) 7 – Rangers (56-67) 6
Wednesday
Rangers at Denver Rockies 2:10 pm
Twins at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
NBA
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks.
HIGH SCHOOL
Legendary Permian Coach Gary Gaines dies at 73
Coach Gary Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship and national championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie that included the Marshall Mavericks. He returned to Permian as the head coach from 2009-2012 with other coaching stops, including Monahans, San Angelo Central, and Texas Tech. His long battle with Alzheimer’s ended peacefully on Monday afternoon at age 73.
Monday’s unexpected EF1 tornado in Winona damaged areas of the high school. Tyler ISD invited the Winona team to practice in its indoor athletic complex. Winona School District is currently unable to use its fields after heavy rainfall, and the tornado did a number on their outdoor fields. Winona’s Athletic Director and Football Coach Keylon Kincade said the tornado and flood were on them quicker than they could adjust.
Football’s Top 20 For Northeast Texas
6A
1- Westlake
10- Rockwall
5A DI
1- Longview
5A DII
1- Lovejoy
10- Texas High
13- Ennis
14- Melissa
4A DI
1- Stephenville
4- Celina
5- TY Chapel Hill
8- Kilgore
14- Lindale
16- Paris
4A DII
1- Carthage
2- Gilmer
6- Pleasant Grove
11- Van
3A DI
1- Franklin
3- Mt Vernon
12- Gladewater
14- Tatum
18- Mineola
19- Whitesboro
3A DII
1- Gunter
4- Daingerfield
5- West Rusk
10- Waskom
12- DeKalb
14- Bells
17- Hughes Springs
2A DI
1- Shiner
2- Timpson
6- Beckville
13- Cooper
2A DII
1- Albany
7- Tenaha
11- Carlisle