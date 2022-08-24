Wednesday’s Sports

Coach Gary Gaines – Friday Night Lights Fame

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (79-45) 4 – Twins (62-59) 2

Rockies (56-67) 7 – Rangers (56-67) 6

Wednesday

Rangers at Denver Rockies 2:10 pm

Twins at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

NBA

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks.

HIGH SCHOOL

Legendary Permian Coach Gary Gaines dies at 73

Coach Gary Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship and national championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie that included the Marshall Mavericks. He returned to Permian as the head coach from 2009-2012 with other coaching stops, including Monahans, San Angelo Central, and Texas Tech. His long battle with Alzheimer’s ended peacefully on Monday afternoon at age 73.

Monday’s unexpected EF1 tornado in Winona damaged areas of the high school. Tyler ISD invited the Winona team to practice in its indoor athletic complex. Winona School District is currently unable to use its fields after heavy rainfall, and the tornado did a number on their outdoor fields. Winona’s Athletic Director and Football Coach Keylon Kincade said the tornado and flood were on them quicker than they could adjust.

Football’s Top 20 For Northeast Texas

6A

1- Westlake

10- Rockwall

5A DI

1- Longview

5A DII

1- Lovejoy

10- Texas High

13- Ennis

14- Melissa

4A DI

1- Stephenville

4- Celina

5- TY Chapel Hill

8- Kilgore

14- Lindale

16- Paris

4A DII

1- Carthage

2- Gilmer

6- Pleasant Grove

11- Van

3A DI

1- Franklin

3- Mt Vernon

12- Gladewater

14- Tatum

18- Mineola

19- Whitesboro

3A DII

1- Gunter

4- Daingerfield

5- West Rusk

10- Waskom

12- DeKalb

14- Bells

17- Hughes Springs

2A DI

1- Shiner

2- Timpson

6- Beckville

13- Cooper

2A DII

1- Albany

7- Tenaha

11- Carlisle