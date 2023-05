Wednesday’s Sports

Shelbyville vs. Como-Pickton Lady Eagles at Marshall HS G1 Wed 6:00 pm

NBA

Tuesday

East Finals Heat (3-1)

Celtics (57-25) 116 – Heat (44-38) 99

Thursday

Heat (44-38) at Boston Celtics (57-25) at 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West Final Golden Knights (3-0)

Golden Knights (51-22-9) 4 – Stars (47-21-14) 0

Wednesday

East Finals G4 Panthers (3-0)

Hurricanes (52-21-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (30-18) 6 – Pirates (25-23) 1

Brewers (26-22) 6 – Astros (28-20) 0

Wednesday

Rangers (30-18) at Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) at 11:35 am ESPN+

Astros (28-20) at Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) at 12:10 pm

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Texas A&M (33-23) 3 – No. 13 Tennessee (38-19) 0

Tulane 10 – Houston 8

McNeese 4 – Texas A&M Corpus 0

UT Rio Grande Valley 14 – UT Arlington 4

Wednesday

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern at 8:00 am

Kansas State (33-22) vs. TCU (33-22) at 9:00 am ESPNU|ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte at 9:00 am

South Carolina (39-17) vs. No. 5 LSU (42-13) at 9:30 am

Kansas (24-30) vs. No. 20 Texas (38-18) at 12:30 pm BIG12|ESPN+

Texas A&M (33-23) vs. No. 4 Arkansas (39-15) at 1:00 pm SECN

Rice vs. No 17 Dallas Baptist at 4:00 pm ESPN+

Oklahoma (30-24) vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (37-16) at 4:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

Texas State vs. Louisiana at 6:30 pm

Texas Tech (37-19) vs. No. 21 West Virgina at 7:30 pm BIG12|ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

Commerce ISD has named Tyler Foster as its new softball coach. North Hopkins has tagged Phillip Mathis as its coach.

SOFTBALL

REGION II FINALS

4A

Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm One Game

3A

Rains vs. Whitesboro at TX A&M Commerce, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A

Trenton vs. Crawford at Waxahachie, Sat at 1:00 pm One Game

1A

Dodd City at McCombs Austin Tue May 30 at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, State Champ Wed May 31 at 4:00 pm

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

2A

Shelbyville vs. Como-Pickton at Marshall G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 4:00 pm – KMOO

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Rockwall vs. The Woodlands at? / G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Rockwall-Heath vs. Cypress Woods at Baylor G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

5A

Longview vs. Reedy at Lobo G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Frisco 2:00 pm

Wakeland vs. Whitehouse at Dallas Baptist U, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 5:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Pleasant Grove at Winnsboro, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 1:00 pm

Aubrey vs. Liberty-Eylau at Mike Carter, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

Gunter vs. Tatum at North Forney, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 1:00 pm

Boyd vs. White Oak at North Forney, G1 Thu 2:30 pm, G2 Fri Noon, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

1A

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Royse City G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

Harleton vs. Garrison G1 ETBU Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 at Gary Sat 1:00 pm

Beckville vs. Douglass-Joaquin winner at Carthage Thu 5:00 pm One Game

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Kennard at Rusk, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 -G3 Sat 3:00 pm