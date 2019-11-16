Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Nov. 17-23, 2019

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

FM 79 at Loop 286, Lamar County: Watch for workers and equipment along southwest exit ramp while crews perform slope repair work.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

On US 82, Lamar County from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

On SH 37, safety upgrades in Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform dirt work; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform joint repairs at concrete intersections.

IH 30, Hopkins County: North Frontage Road from Loop 301 to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Nov. 17-23, 2019

New Four-way Stop at Intersection of FM 2348 and FM 4000

Drivers urged to use caution when passing through the intersection

ATLANTA – A change in traffic control has occurred at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 2348 and 4000 in Eastern Titus County.

“Following a few crashes at the intersection of FM 2348 and FM 4000, Northeast Texas Community College officials asked us to conduct a study at the intersection to see if a signal light could be installed there,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “While the study did not meet warrants for a signal light, we did find out that there was enough traffic using FM 4000 to make it a four-way stop,” Wells said.

Crews installed stop signs and warning devices on FM 2348 on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Motorists passing through the intersection are urged to use extreme caution as drivers get used to the new traffic pattern.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Ferguson Creek, FM 3251 and FM 968, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.